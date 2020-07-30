Catholic World News

Manila bishop tests positive for CO19

July 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I know this virus will pass, so please do not worry about me, although prayers would be very much appreciated,” said Bishop Broderick Pabillo, apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

