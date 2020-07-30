Catholic World News

Church betrayed the dying, British editor charges

July 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Of all the sad and surreal things to happen in the past few months, the Catholic Church’s decision to abandon the dying was, for me, the worst,” Mary Wakefield, commissioning editor of The Spectator, writes in an op-ed. “The Catholic Church in England betrayed the people who needed it most: the men and women who found themselves in the awful eye of the storm, dying of Covid-19 without family and, as it turned out, without even the possibility of a priest.”

