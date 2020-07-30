Catholic World News

US bishops’ migration chairman calls for prayers for trafficking survivors

July 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Today we take a moment to pray for all victims and survivors of human trafficking and to reflect upon our responsibilities as individuals and as a Church to make their well-being and protection a priority,” Bishop Mario Dorsonville, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, said on the eve of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

