US commission decries Islamists’ slaughter of Nigerian aid workers

July 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has said that the killing of five aid workers by Islamic terrorists in Nigeria last month was “beyond reprehensible.”

