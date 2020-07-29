Catholic World News

Vatican delays response on former West Virginia bishop’s restitution

July 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Brennan of Wheeling, West Virginia, has been waiting eight months for Vatican approval of his decision to require his predecessor, retired Bishop Michael Bransfield, to pay nearly $800,000 in restitution for his misuse of diocesan funds and forfeit his retirement benefits. Bishop Brennan had been asked by Pope Francis to determine appropriate punishment for Bishop Bransfield, who had been allowed to resign. The new bishop announced his suggested disciplinary actions last November; he revealed this week that he still has not received the Vatican’s approval of the measures.

