Catholic World News

China hacked Vatican computer system before accord talks

July 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Hill

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese hackers have accessed the Vatican’s computer network, an independent cybersecurity firm has revealed. The Chinese hackers were apparently looking for information about the Holy See’s negotiating stance in talks with Beijing about an accord on the appointment of bishops. The hackers also systematically penetrated the computer systems of the Hong Kong diocese and other Catholic organizations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!