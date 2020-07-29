Catholic World News

Philadelphia’s new archbishop takes part in prayer vigil at Planned Parenthood clinic

July 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Life is the preeminent issue,” Archbishop Nelson Perez preached at a Mass preceding the procession. Quoting Pope Francis, he saidthat “concern for the protection of nature is … incompatible with the justification of abortion,” since it is impossible to “genuinely teach the importance of concern for other vulnerable beings … if we fail to protect a human embryo.”

