For French Catholics, arson at Nantes cathedral shows their religion is under attack

July 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In 2019 there were 1,052 anti-Christian hate crimes in France, which is almost twice the amount of cases of anti-Semitism and 10 times the number of anti-Muslim acts,” according to French government data.

