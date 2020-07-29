Catholic World News

Catholic sisters lead the way in the anti-trafficking movement

July 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: An “estimated 40 million people who are enslaved across the world today,” notes the report, which draws attention to the work of Talitha Kum, an international network of consecrated life against trafficking in persons.

