Catholic World News

USCCB: ‘Tell the US Dept of Education not to exclude Catholic schools from emergency funding!’

July 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “We need your help to ensure that Catholic Schools have access to emergency relief funds,” the action alert begins. “There are millions of dollars for Catholic school students at stake!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!