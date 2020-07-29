Catholic World News

Via Instagram, Catholic colleges face a racial reckoning

July 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Between the separate accounts and across individual posts, a number of common narratives present themselves,” according to the report. “White classmates use racial slurs. White faculty minimize Black students’ experiences, embarrassing them in class. Students of color are asked why they are on campus and told they don’t belong.”

