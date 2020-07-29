Catholic World News

Clerical abuse, relationships with adult women are distinct, Indonesian cardinal says

July 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Sunu Hardiyanta, Indonesia’s Jesuit provincial, added that an “adult woman who was having a temporary psychological problem (undergoing a serious problem at home, for example) and involved in a sexual relationship with a priest to which she sought help when she was down did not fall into the category of ‘vulnerable adult,’” according to the report.

