Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan warns parents more Catholic schools will close without additional federal aid

July 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on WCBS-TV

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New York announced on July 9 that 20 schools will close because of the pandemic.

