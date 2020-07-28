Catholic World News

Pope writes preface for book reflecting on pandemic

July 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a preface for a new book entitled Communion and Hope. Edited by Cardinal Walter Kasper with Father George Augustin, the book includes reflections on the spiritual impact of the CO19 pandemic.

