Indian cardinal urges equal rights for dalits, citing Black Lives Matter

July 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbay has called for full recognition of the rights of dalits (formerly known as untouchables) in India. “The Church is shouting from the rooftops that we can’t discriminate against them and is fighting against the caste system,” the cardinal said. He remarked the demonstrations in the US have called attention to the worldwide campaign for equal rights.

