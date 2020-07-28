Catholic World News

Pandemic restrictions remain for Church in Hong Kong

July 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Tong of Hong Kong has announced that emergency restrictions will remain in place for Catholic churches because of the continued spread of CO19. Public celebration of Mass is suspended; weddings are limited to 20 people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!