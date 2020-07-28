Catholic World News

Tensions grow between a San Diego church and the neighborhood around it

July 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Tensions between a largely Latino neighborhood and a long-standing, Latin-only Catholic church have spilled over into social media conflicts, threats and calls for police intervention, evidence of a disconnect between a church and its neighbors,” the report begins. The diocese has entrusted care of the church to the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter.

