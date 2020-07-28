Catholic World News

Scotland’s bishops adopt English Standard Version for new lectionary

July 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Scottish Catholic Media Office

CWN Editor's Note: Following the example of bishops in England, Wales, and India, Scotland’s bishops have adopted the Catholic Edition of the English Standard Version (published in the US as the Augustine Bible) as the basis of their new lectionary. In deciding to replace the Jerusalem Bible, the Scottish bishops cited the “accuracy, dignity, facility of proclamation, and accessibility” of the ESV.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!