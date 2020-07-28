Catholic World News

Portland archbishop decries violence, calls for peaceful efforts against racism

July 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I have been very supportive of the peaceful demonstrations on behalf of justice and against racism,” said Archbishop Alexander Sample. “I think the vast majority of people don’t buy into what’s going on right now, especially with the violence and the destruction of property and looting.” The National Catholic Reporter interviewed some Catholics who have joined the protests there.

