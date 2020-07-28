Catholic World News

Human life begins at conception, Mexican bishops emphasize

July 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on CEM (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: “Abortion provides no support for the woman, who can even become a victim in her mother’s womb,” Mexico’s bishops said in a statement (English-language summary), as the nation’s Supreme Court weighs the constitutionality a law against abortion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!