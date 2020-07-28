Catholic World News

Fire rips through Charlotte-area parish

July 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Monroe, N.C. (parish priest’s video).

