Catholic World News

France will rebuild Notre Dame’s spire as it was

July 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Artnet

CWN Editor's Note: French President Emmanuel Macron has abandoned plans for an international competition for a contemporary spire design for Paris’ cathedral, ravaged by fire in April 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!