Gay lobby at Vatican kept lid on McCarrick scandal: Archbishop Vigano

July 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s continued silence on the McCarrick scandal reflects the power of “the gay lobby that has infiltrated into the Church,” charged Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano in his latest public statement. The archbishop said that Vatican officials chose to handle the disciplinary action against McCarrick administratively, rather than following a formal judicial process, “so that the details and the results of the process did not emerge.”

