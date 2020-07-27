Catholic World News

Victims, advocates criticize Indonesian cardinal’s response to abuse crisis

July 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Jakarta Post

CWN Editor's Note: “Some Church leaders, including the cardinal himself [Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo], seem to deny and negate the findings,” said the secretary-general of the Indonesian Women’s Coalition. “They even tend to cover up.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!