Disease specialists refute report that paints churches as breeding grounds for CO19

July 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The specialists quoted in the article warn against singing but say attending Mass—with masks and social distancing—is less conducive to the spread of the virus than eating at a restaurant.

