Supreme Court, 5-4, refuses to halt Nevada limits on worship services

July 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Constitution guarantees the free exercise of religion,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his dissenting opinion. “It says nothing about the freedom to play craps or blackjack, to feed tokens into a slot machine, or to engage in any other game of chance. But the Governor of Nevada apparently has different priorities.”

