Catholic World News

Gallup analyzes ‘Joe Biden and the Catholic factor’

July 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Gallup

CWN Editor's Note: 4% of Americans say they would not vote for a Catholic, according to a senior scientist for the polling and analytics firm. “By comparison, 18% of Americans say they would not vote for an otherwise well-qualified evangelical Christian for president, 32% would not vote for a Muslim and 38% would not vote for an atheist.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!