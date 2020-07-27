Catholic World News

Germany’s bishops divided over Vatican instruction on parishes

July 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franz-Josef Bode of Osnabrück, vice president of the German bishops’ conference, criticized the instruction as a “conversion to clericalization” and a “strong brake on the motivation and appreciation of the services of lay people.”

