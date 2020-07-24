Catholic World News

French sex assault trial ordered for former apostolic nuncio

July 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Luigi Ventura, 75, was apostolic nuncio to France from 2009 to 2019. Four men have alleged that the prelate has committed sexual misconduct, and the Vatican has waived his diplomatic immunity.

