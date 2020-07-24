Catholic World News

Pope encourages boy with disabilities on Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

July 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Thank you for daring to walk and for inviting many others to walk with you,” the Pope wrote to the 15-year-old traversing one of the historic routes to Santiago de Compostela (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).

