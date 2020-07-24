German abbess faces landmark trial on Church asylum

Catholic World News

July 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Mother Mechthild Thurmer, charged with “aiding and abetting illegal residents,” has granted refuge to women asylum-seekers over 30 times.

