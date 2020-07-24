Catholic World News

With dam near completion, Catholic leaders urge equitable sharing of Nile

July 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “All must stand for the truth on equitable and just use of the Nile water as a God-given resource,” Ethiopian Cardinal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel said following the completion of the Africa’s largest dam.

