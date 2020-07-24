Catholic World News

Cardinal Scola calls out Pope Francis’ critics: ‘The Pope is the Pope’

July 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Scola, now 78, was rector of the Pontifical Lateran University (1995-2002), Patriarch of Venice (2002-11), and Archbishop of Milan (2011-17).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!