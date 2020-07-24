Catholic World News

US bishops to President Trump: Rescind memorandum excluding undocumented from congressional apportionment

July 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “Counting the undocumented in the Census and then denying them and the states in which they reside their rightful representation in Congress is counter to the Constitution and a grave injustice,” the bishops said in their statement following the presidential memorandum (AP coverage).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

