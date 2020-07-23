Catholic World News

US bishops’ agency makes $500,000 grant to activist group

July 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Campaign for Human Development, the official anti-poverty program of the US bishops’ conference, has made a grant of $500,000 to the Direct Action & Research Training Center, a community-organizing group active in the southeastern US. The grant is to be used for a campaign to address the causes of climate change.

