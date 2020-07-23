Catholic World News

Planned Parenthood acknowledges ‘racist legacy’ of founder, continues abortions

July 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The removal of Margaret Sanger’s name from our building is both a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color,” said Karen Seltzer, board chair of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York.

