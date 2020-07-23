Catholic World News

Cardinal Becciu: 2 martyrs’ beatifications were shelved following abuse allegations

July 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Discussing recent archival research that uncovered allegations against Father Joseph Kentenich (1885-1968), the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints revealed that because of abuse allegations, two names were struck from a list of martyrs before their beatification.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!