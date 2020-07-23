Catholic World News

Greek-Russian talks focus on Hagia Sophia

July 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Russian President Vladimir Putin “emphasized the unmatched cultural, historic and religious significance of that unique World Heritage Site and noted the importance of preserving it as universal heritage and a symbol of peace and cohesion,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

