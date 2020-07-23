Catholic World News

Greek Orthodox archbishop grateful for Catholic support of Hagia Sophia day of mourning

July 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has declared July 24 to be a day of mourning for Hagia Sophia. Responding to a USCCB tweet of support, Archbishop Elpidophoros said, “Grateful to our Catholic sisters and brothers for their support and love in this difficult moment. We are one in the Spirit of Christ!”

