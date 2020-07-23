Catholic World News

Prelates condemn acts of vandalism, destruction at Catholic sites

July 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Our nation finds itself in an extraordinary hour of cultural conflict,” said the chairmen of the US bishops’ committees on religious liberty and domestic justice and human development. “The path forward must be through the compassion and understanding practiced and taught by Jesus and his Holy Mother. Let us contemplate, rather than destroy, images of these examples of God’s love.”

