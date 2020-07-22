Catholic World News

Vatican statement urges solidarity in face of pandemic

July 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy for Life has issued a lengthy statement calling for human solidarity in the face of the CO19 pandemic. The statement calls for “an ethos of life,” and a global effort in which “a privileged place belongs to the World Health Organization.” The Pontifical Academy suggests that the sense of insecurity caused by the pandemic could “bring us to the threshold of a new vision.” The 4,000-word statement contends that the epidemic “has much to do with our depredation fo the earth and the despoiling of its intrinsic value.”

