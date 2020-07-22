Catholic World News

Vatican denies approving exhumation of Gen. Franco

July 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has issued a statement disputing the claim that Pope Francis approved the decision to exhume the remains of General Francisco Franco. Prime Minister Alberto Sanchez said that when his plan encountered public opposition, “I asked for the Vatican’s intervention. And it all went well.” The Vatican, in a July 22 statement, countered that had never expressed a position on the exhumation plan, “because it is not within its competence.”

