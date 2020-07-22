Catholic World News

Sino-Vatican agreement after 2 years: flags and monitoring

July 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: In the two years since the agreement, the display of the Chinese flag and a picture of President Xi Jinping has become mandatory. The religious education of persons under 18 is banned.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!