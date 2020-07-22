Catholic World News

Taiwan president attends Taipei archbishop’s installation

July 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Over the past few decades, the Church has helped Taiwan society in so many ways and at so many levels that it is impossible to describe them in a few words or a few days,” said President Tsai Ing-wen. The nation of 23.6 million (map) is 6% Christian.

