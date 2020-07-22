Catholic World News
New Vatican document ‘a major step forward’ in protecting minors, abuse commission member says
July 22, 2020
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has offered bishops new guidelines in handling sex-abuse complaints.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
