New Vatican document ‘a major step forward’ in protecting minors, abuse commission member says

Catholic World News

July 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has offered bishops new guidelines in handling sex-abuse complaints.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!