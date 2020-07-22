Catholic World News

In California, Ventura city council decides to remove Junipero Serra statues at city hall

July 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bronze statue will eventually be moved from city hall to Mission San Buenaventura, which Pope Francis recently designated a minor basilica.

