Catholic World News
Ancient Buddha statue discovered in Pakistan, destroyed for being ‘un-Islamic’
July 22, 2020
» Continue to this story on India Today
CWN Editor's Note: The statue, discovered in Mardan District (map), was 1,800 years old.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!