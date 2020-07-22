Catholic World News

July 24: day of mourning for Hagia Sophia

July 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is inviting all Christians and people of goodwill to join in a Day of Mourning on July 24 for Hagia Sophia,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops tweeted. “They have asked that every Church toll its bells, every flag be raised to half-mast and that the Akathist Hymn is chanted or the rosary recited in the evening.”

