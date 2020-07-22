Catholic World News

Nashville diocese responds to report on handling of adult abuse case

July 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The report that was made to us in March of 2019 was very different than the horrible story we read in the Catholic Herald,” said Rick Musacchio, the communications director of the Diocese of Nashville.

