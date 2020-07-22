Catholic World News

Office of Civil Rights intervenes to allow Catholic in Maryland hospital to receive sacraments

July 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Despite being willing to wear any necessary personal protective equipment, the priest was turned away by the hospital [Prince George’s Hospital Center] based on a visitor exclusion policy it had adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the US Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

